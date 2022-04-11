Isle of Man weather: Dry this morning, some rain later

Dry and rather cloudy this morning, with the cloud thickening bringing some outbreaks of rain this afternoon.

A strong east to southeast wind gradually easing this afternoon with highs of 12°C.

The rain will clear away this evening, leaving the night mostly dry. A light to moderate easterly wind and minimum temperature around 6°C.

Outlook

An area of rain, heavy at times, arriving towards dawn tomorrow, before clearing around lunchtime.

Highest temperature around 12 or 13°C as the light east to north-easterly breeze becomes variable.