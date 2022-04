Isle of Man weather: Dry this morning, some rain later

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Dry and rather cloudy this morning, with the cloud thickening bringing some outbreaks of rain this afternoon.

A strong east to southeast wind gradually easing this afternoon with highs of 12°C.

The rain will clear away this evening, leaving the night mostly dry. A light to moderate easterly wind and minimum temperature around 6°C.

Outlook

An area of rain, heavy at times, arriving towards dawn tomorrow, before clearing around lunchtime.

Highest temperature around 12 or 13°C as the light east to north-easterly breeze becomes variable.