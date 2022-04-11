Isle of Man weather: Dry this morning, some rain later
Monday 11th April 2022 7:54 am
Rainbow over Ramsey yesterday afternoon (Mike Quine )
Dry and rather cloudy this morning, with the cloud thickening bringing some outbreaks of rain this afternoon.
A strong east to southeast wind gradually easing this afternoon with highs of 12°C.
The rain will clear away this evening, leaving the night mostly dry. A light to moderate easterly wind and minimum temperature around 6°C.
Outlook
An area of rain, heavy at times, arriving towards dawn tomorrow, before clearing around lunchtime.
Highest temperature around 12 or 13°C as the light east to north-easterly breeze becomes variable.
Mostly dry with only isolated showers on Wednesday, and tending to be cloudy with a risk of some coastal mist around some coasts. A light to moderate south to southwest wind and top temperature of 14°C.
