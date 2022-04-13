Isle of Man weather: Dull this morning, brighter later
Wednesday 13th April 2022 8:12 am
Share
(Jim Parkington )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Dull and misty with outbreaks of rain & drizzle clearing around mid-morning, then mostly dry although still rather cloudy but brighter intervals will develop in the north this afternoon.
A light to moderate west or southwest wind and a top temperature of around 13°Celsius.
Outlook
Generally dry but cloudy on Thursday with coastal mist or fog in the morning, especially around the south and east of the island.
A light to moderate southerly wind and a top temperature of 14°C.
Mostly cloudy on Friday with some coastal mist patches and the risk of patchy light rain or drizzle at times.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |