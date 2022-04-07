Isle of Man weather: Showers will turn wintry
Thursday 7th April 2022 6:05 am
Share
Castletown at 7am (Isle of Man Government )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Rain showers at first will quickly become isolated, but it also turns colder with any remaining showers turning wintry especially over the hills. West-northwest winds will veer northwest then ease this afternoon. Highest temperatures 8 Celsius.
Outlook
Generally bright on Friday and less windy but still rather cold with the risk of a few showers especially later in the day.
Still the risk of a shower at first on Saturday, then generally dry for the rest of the weekend.
Sunrise: 6:38am Today Sunset: 8:05pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |