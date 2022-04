Isle of Man weather: Showers will turn wintry

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Rain showers at first will quickly become isolated, but it also turns colder with any remaining showers turning wintry especially over the hills. West-northwest winds will veer northwest then ease this afternoon. Highest temperatures 8 Celsius.

Outlook

Generally bright on Friday and less windy but still rather cold with the risk of a few showers especially later in the day.

Still the risk of a shower at first on Saturday, then generally dry for the rest of the weekend.