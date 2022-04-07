Isle of Man weather: Showers will turn wintry

Rain showers at first will quickly become isolated, but it also turns colder with any remaining showers turning wintry especially over the hills. West-northwest winds will veer northwest then ease this afternoon. Highest temperatures 8 Celsius.

Outlook

Generally bright on Friday and less windy but still rather cold with the risk of a few showers especially later in the day.

Still the risk of a shower at first on Saturday, then generally dry for the rest of the weekend.