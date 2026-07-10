Two new firefighters have completed an intensive 17-week training programme before beginning their careers with the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service.
Mathew Harrison and Nathan Wadsworth graduated from the firefighter foundation course at Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service's Training and Development Academy in Aintree and are now preparing to join colleagues at Douglas Fire Station.
The course included weekly firefighting exercises, sessions led by fire prevention and education specialists, written examinations and a demanding fitness programme designed to prepare recruits for frontline duties.
A Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ‘The modern facilities at Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service's Training and Development Academy continue to provide firefighters with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to prepare them for the risks they are likely to face throughout their careers.
‘Family members attended the passing-out parade last week, where the recruits demonstrated their newly acquired skills through a series of realistic live drills.’
Chief Fire Officer Mark Christian congratulated both firefighters on successfully completing the course.
He said: ‘Mathew and Nathan have shown great commitment, determination and hard work throughout the 17-week recruit course, and they should be proud of what they have achieved.
‘I would also like to thank Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service for delivering an exceptional training programme. The professionalism, expertise and dedication of the instructors have equipped both recruits with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to serve the island's community safely and effectively.’
The pair are expected to begin operational duties at Douglas Fire Station in the coming weeks.