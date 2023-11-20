A 44-year-old Onchan woman has admitted assaulting a police officer and affray.
Other allegations Lianne McKee had faced, namely obstructing police, being found drunk in a public place, common assault, property damage, and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, all of which she had denied, were dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence in light of the guilty pleas.
Another charge, of assault causing actual bodily harm, which McKee had also pleaded not guilty to, was dismissed after it was said that mobile phone footage had been put forward which contradicted the previous evidence.
All the offences will be dealt with in summary court.
The case has been adjourned to a later date and bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at her home address at First Avenue, and not to enter the Heron pub in Anagh Coar.