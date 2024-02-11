A Ramsey woman has admitted a benefit fraud which saw her overpaid more than £10,000 she wasn't entitled to.
Rachel Amber Green had previously denied the allegations, but later changed her pleas to guilty.
The 47-year-old, who lives at Premier Road, will be sentenced in summary court on February 8 after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard that Green had failed to declare income she was receiving during the course of her benefit claim.
She pleaded guilty to four counts of benefit fraud, having previously pleaded not guilty to them on December 8, with a pre-trial review set for this month.
The offences were committed between January 2021 and April 2023, and involve a total overpayment in benefits of £10,953.99.
A basis of plea was entered for the defendant, in which Green said she had been under strain due to marital issues and struggling with her mental health at the time of the offences.
Green admitted that she had not declared some of her earnings, as well as some money given to her by a family friend.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, who said that his client had a significant amount of savings and could pay back the £10,000 within one month, as well as paying any fine if that was deemed a suitable penalty.
The court heard that Green has no previous convictions.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.