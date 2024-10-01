A woman from the Isle of Man is fighting for her life in hospital after falling from an e-scooter in Liverpool.
A man has since been arrested following the incident in Princes Parade, near the Liverpool Cruise Terminal, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, September 21.
A man who had been travelling on an e-scooter near to the injured woman at the time of the incident was spoken to by police and a roadside breath test was conducted.
A 43-year-old man from the Isle of Man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, and drink driving.
However, he was bailed without conditions and no further action will be taken regarding the allegation of causing serious injury, police said. The woman, 43, remains in hospital in Merseyside.
Police said an investigation is being carried out to determine the full circumstances of the incident and they are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage to contact them.
Detective Sergeant Simon Duffy told Liverpool Echo: ‘I would like to appeal to members of the public that stopped to help the injured lady, and provided first aid.
‘We would like to speak to them in order to fully understand the circumstances of this incident.’
Anyone who witnessed the incident on Princes Parade, or captured it on CCTV or dashcam, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference 24000813587.