A Ramsey resident hit a significant milestone last week as she celebrated her 106th birthday.
Evelyn Teare, who resides at Grove Mount Residential Home in Ramsey, celebrated her day with members of family and staff from the home on Thursday, October 19.
A member of staff said that the party and birthday wishes 'brought in some sunshine on a rainy day'.
She was born in Poona, India on October 19, 1917 as Evelyn Hider.
Evelyn was born during the First World War in the town where Badminton was first invented.
She was the third of five children to Thomas William Keys Hider, headmaster of Bishops High School in Poona, and Lydia Maud, nee Crayden.
Evelyn was educated in various places in England including Ashford Grammar School.
She later trained as a nurse and midwife and spent the Second World War at Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College Hospital (UCH) in London.
It was here that she worked with the famous novelist Agatha Christie, who was training as an apothecary’s assistant.
While at UCH, she also met the man who would become her husband, the late H. Douglas Teare MHK.
He was, at that time, on the staff of Sir Clement Price Thomas, who was a visiting consultant to UCH.
They were engaged on VE Day, May 8 1945 and were married on VJ Day (Victory over Japan), 15 August, 1945.
While raising her three sons, Richard, Philip and Martin, Evelyn became a local councillor and was instrumental in promoting the family planning clinic in Midhurst.
She moved to Keeill ny Magher, Glascoe, Bride, and they converted the chapel into a home.
Evelyn and Douglas joined Ramsey Golf Club where Evelyn was women’s captain, vice-president and president over the years.
Evelyn’s late husband, Douglas Teare, whose family founded the Ramsey Courier, would become a Ramsey MHK.
On her 105th birthday last year, Evelyn became one of the first people to receive a birthday card from the previous two monarchs.
The Lord of Mann, King Charles III, congratulated her on her birthday last October, adding to the previous card she received from Queen Elizabeth II when she turned 100 in 2017.