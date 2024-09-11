The dates have been confirmed for one of the highlights of the festive season.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers has said it will stage its annual Christmas Tractor Run during the first full weekend in December.
The event sees dozens of Manx farmers deck-out their tractors in bright Christmas lights before embarking on two festive parades around the Isle of Man.
And one of the best things about the festive event is that it raises thousands of pounds for local charities every year.
As is now tradition, the event takes place over two nights in December.
The 2024 event will take place on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7.
Organisers have said further details of the routes will be released soon.