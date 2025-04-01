The project to introduce 20mph speed limits in residential streets around the island is expected to cost £400,000.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood told the House of Keys that the plan was to complete the roll-out of the 20mph zones by the end of 2026.
The DoI Minister said Douglas and Onchan would be treated as a contiguous residential area and the 20mph speed limit was planned to be rolled out during the summer this year.
This would be followed by the northern towns and villages such as Ramsay and Kirk Michael later in 2025 before moving on to locations along the central belt, including Laxey and Peel, probably in early 2026, she said.
The final phase will address the southern parts of the island, including Ballasalla, Castletown, Colby and Port Erin from summer 2026 onwards.
Asked about the overall project cost for the roll-out, Dr Haywood said it was estimated to be around £400,000 spread over three financial years, including all materials and installation.
A total of £130,000 would need to be spent across the scheme proposed for Douglas and Onchan, she told MHKs.
She said: ‘Overall spend on the Port St Mary, Douglas and Onchan schemes comprises around £40,000 on school signs, £22,000 on general signs, and £80,000 on installation and removal of some existing signage.
‘The projected cost of implementing the remainder of the scheme across the island is estimated at around £250,000, if the scheme that is currently being proposed is accepted and not changed.
‘This comprises around £18,000 on school signs, £20,000 on general signs, around £200,000 on installation.
‘These figures may change a little as we incorporate the feedback that we’ve received from residents, both in proposed zoned and in non-zoned areas, and we define the signage plan for each location.’
The Minister said there had been more than 700 responses including objections and comments, to the statutory notice about the new speed limits.
The Minister replied: ‘With regards to the statutory notice to say objections, we are taking objections and comments because we feel this is a fairer and more representative way to deal with that.
‘With regards to evidence, we have considerable speed data from various roads around the island and certainly lots from around the Douglas and Onchan area.’
Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett spoke about the plan to create a protective ‘ring road’ around the five schools which sit in her constituency and urged the Minister to ‘just get on with it’.
‘I would love to just get on with it,’ Dr Haywood replied.
‘However, I will be bringing back the implementation plan to May Tynwald. Protecting the schools in Douglas is entirely what the scheme is designed to do. ‘