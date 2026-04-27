Less than four decades ago, the Isle of Man overhauled its system of government - with Sir Miles Walker stepping in as its first Chief Minister.
Before 1986, the island’s government operated in a similar way to a UK county council, and reform was seen as necessary if it was to reflect a modern system of administration.
That change led to the creation of the Chief Minister role, with Sir Miles Walker becoming the island’s first to hold the position.
‘I stood for election to the Arbory Parish Commissioners in 1972 wanting to do my bit for the local community,’ he said. ‘At that time I never thought about standing for the House of Keys.
‘I did eventually take that leap and stood for the House of Keys in 1976, then being re-elected in 1986 before my election as Chief Minister following the change to the island’s constitution. I did not seek the role and no one was more surprised than I.’
The move to a ministerial system was seen as essential if the island was to be recognised alongside larger jurisdictions.
In early 1986, legislation reduced 27 committees to nine departments. Each was led by a chairman, who together formed an executive council chaired by the Chief Minister.
Sir Miles’ role was broadly comparable in status to that of the UK Prime Minister.
His appointment came unexpectedly and brought significant pressure. ‘Being the first Chief Minister added a lot of pressure,’ he said.
‘I had to set precedents and there was no “road” to follow. People expected me to lead and I didn’t think I was very good at that.’
Despite this, his impact on the island was considerable.
At the time of his appointment, the death penalty and birching were still lawful punishments, and there was public support for them, leading to opposition to reform.
‘Updating our sexual offences legislation was even more difficult and at the time seemed to be against the will of the people,’ he said.
‘I knew it was the right thing to do and was overwhelmed by the support shown to me at the next general election.’
During his 10 years in office, the island’s economy developed significantly and unemployment fell.
Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson said: ‘He put me forward for the House of Keys when I first stood, and has always been on hand to provide any advice when needed.
‘Over the years we have added to and refined the system that he put in. Ultimately, we now look and feel more like a national government in a way that was so fragmented before.’
Now retired, Sir Miles’ public service continues through his family, with his daughter Claire Whiteway due to be sworn in as Captain of the Parish of Arbory this week.