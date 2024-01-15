This is the fourth of the Trust’s season of talks for 2023-24, which has so far seen packed houses for Michelle Haywood MHK speaking about ‘Diving the wreck of the Mona’s Queen’, ‘The History of Manx Tourism’, delivered by Charles Guard, and most recently Yvonne Cresswell’s talk on the artist William Hoggatt, ‘A Passion for the Manx Landscape’.