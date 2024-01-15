Gaiety tour guide Mike Lean will reveal the theatre’s secrets in a talk for Rushen Heritage Trust next month.
‘Secrets of the Gaiety Theatre’ takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, February 5 at Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Mike will take the audience behind the scenes at the Gaiety, discussing its history, how a show is run, and reveal some of the lesser-known facts about the Gaiety, including areas which the general public do not see – not even on tours.
RHT coordinator John Quirk said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Mike as a speaker, having worked closely with him so many times in his role as a volunteer at Erin Arts Centre.
‘The Gaiety is a magical place with a long and colourful history, and we look forward to finding out more about how it works – and those areas that are off-limits to punters.’
This is the fourth of the Trust’s season of talks for 2023-24, which has so far seen packed houses for Michelle Haywood MHK speaking about ‘Diving the wreck of the Mona’s Queen’, ‘The History of Manx Tourism’, delivered by Charles Guard, and most recently Yvonne Cresswell’s talk on the artist William Hoggatt, ‘A Passion for the Manx Landscape’.
Following Mike’s talk about the Gaiety, the remaining dates for this season are:
l March 4 – Peter Geddes: Deep Within Bradda Mines
l April 22 – Howard Parkin: The Isle of Man for Dark Skies
Tickets for each talk are £6 – or £5 for Friends of Rushen Heritage Trust – and available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man/erin-arts-centre or from Erin Arts Centre, Bridge Bookshop and Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin. For more details, contact [email protected]