Motorists travelling through Onchan will face major disruption with essential water network works being carried out at Corkill’s roundabout.
The work is due to start on Monday and is set to last two weeks which means traffic management will be in place that will likely cause delays.
Posting on social media, Manx Utilities said: ‘We’ll shortly be carrying out essential work at the Corkill’s roundabout in Onchan, starting Monday, June 22 for approximately two weeks.
‘These are planned works, scheduled to take place around other known activity on the road network where possible, to ensure they are delivered at the earliest suitable opportunity.
‘We understand this is a busy route and that the works will cause disruption due to the location and traffic management required, and we are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.
‘This work has been prioritised following a recent fault in the area which affected water supplies to a number of properties.’
Manx Utilities says the improvements will help provide an alternative supply route if issues occur in future, reduce the risk of more widespread water outages and support planned upgrades to the network as part of future investment works.
It added: ‘Due to the complexity of the junction, temporary traffic management, including lane restrictions, diversions and one-way systems, will be in place to allow the work to be carried out safely.
‘Access to local businesses, including Corkill’s, will be maintained. Pedestrian access will remain in place where it is safe to do so.
‘We have worked with our contractor and the Department of Infrastructure to plan these works carefully and minimise disruption as far as possible.
‘Thank you for your patience while we carry out these essential improvements.’