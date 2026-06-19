Onchan is set to be caught between two sets of roadworks over the next fortnight, with motorists facing disruption at both ends of the village.
Manx Utilities has announced that essential water network upgrades are required at Corkill’s Roundabout, with work due to begin on Monday and continue for two weeks. Traffic management measures will be in place throughout the project and delays are expected.
At the same time, emergency mains replacement work is already under way on Whitebridge Road and is expected to continue for ‘several weeks’.
The result is significant disruption on both approaches to Main Road.
Posting on social media about the Corkill’s Roundabout scheme, Manx Utilities said: ‘We understand this is a busy route and that the works will cause disruption due to the location and traffic management required, and we are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.
‘This work has been prioritised following a recent fault in the area which affected water supplies to a number of properties.’
Manx Utilities said the improvements will provide an alternative supply route, reducing the risk of more widespread water outages and supporting future upgrades to the network.
Access to local businesses, including Corkill’s, will be maintained, along with pedestrian routes.
The authority added: ‘Due to the complexity of the junction, temporary traffic management, including lane restrictions, diversions and one-way systems, will be in place to allow the work to be carried out safely.
‘We have worked with our contractor and the Department of Infrastructure to plan these works carefully and minimise disruption as far as possible.’
Meanwhile, Isle of Man Energy said on social media: ‘We are currently carrying out emergency mains replacement works on Whitebridge Road, Onchan. These works are expected to be ongoing for several weeks.’
Temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions are currently in place on Windermere Drive