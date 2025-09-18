Three volunteers at Port St Mary RNLI have successfully completed crew assessments in the space of a week.
Rob Marshall passed out as a Coxswain following theory tests and a four-hour scenario-based exercise at sea.
Mr Marshall, who has volunteered with the station for six years, said: ‘I’m from Port St Mary and have always loved the sea. I worked for years as a deep-sea fisherman, so have always been aware of the importance of the work of the RNLI.
‘I wanted to sign up years ago but life got in the way. Since joining the crew as a volunteer six years ago, I’ve never looked back.
‘The station and the crew means a great deal to me. We’re both a team and a family, it feels good working together to give back to the community.’
He now holds several roles including D class Helm, Trent Mechanic and Trent Coxswain.
During his training, he once completed assessments for D class Helm and Trent Mechanic within 48 hours.
Also assessed last week was Juan Maddrell, who qualified as a Tier Two Crew Member. His commitment and calm approach were praised during the process.
Meanwhile, Alan Teare passed as a Launch Vehicle Driver. Already a Head Launcher, he plays a key role in managing the launch process and supporting crew safety.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Mike Teare said: ‘This week has been a great success for our station, with three people progressing as crew members in their volunteer roles.
‘It’s great to see Rob, Juan and Alan’s hard work paying off. Their dedication to training and bettering their skills shows their commitment to the crew and the community we serve.’
The station is currently recruiting for roles including Launch Authorities and Fundraisers. More details are available on the RNLI website or directly from the station.