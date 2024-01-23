The Isle of Man’s heritage railways will open for business on March 12, with the Manx Electric Railway the first to take to the rails.
2024 marks the 150th anniversary of the Port Erin line on the steam railway and 130 years since the MER first reached Laxey.
The first tram will leave Douglas at 9.40am bound for Ramsey on Tuesday, March 12, with the stream railway starting up on Friday, March 15 with services heading north and south out of Douglas and Port Erin.
Those interested in riding the mountain railway will be able to ascend the island’s highest peak, Snaefell, from Tuesday, March 19, while the horse trams will start up on Thursday, March 28.
As well as events to celebrate several special occasions throughout the year, the railways will run through the spring and summer through to Sunday, November 3.
Further information on dining trains and other specials will be released in due course.