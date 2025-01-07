The cost of disposing of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) at all civic amenity sites across the Isle of Man has increased following the introduction of new government-mandated fees on January 2.
This move, which had already been announced by the Western Civic Amenity Site, was highlighted last week by Douglas City Council in relation to the Eastern Civic Amenity Site, located at the Middle Park Industrial Estate near Kewaigue Hill.
The updated charges will include significant fees for disposing of common household appliances.
For example, a standard fridge will cost £53 to dispose of, while large fridges will be charged £128.
Fees for other items include £23 for televisions, £14 for laptops and PC monitors, and £53 for washer-dryers.
Additional charges will apply to items such as cookers (£27–£35 depending on type), washing machines (£41), and treadmills (£30).
These changes stem from updates to UK regulations regarding the transportation of WEEE, necessitating a review of disposal costs across the island.
The government hopes the new fees will cover the rising costs of managing hazardous waste and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.
However, the increases have prompted concerns about an uptick in fly-tipping across the island.
There has been an increase in reports of illegally dumped items, from household appliances to construction waste, with many expressing frustration over the rising costs of legal disposal.
Bill Dale, founder of Beach Buddies, a charity that collects litter and rubbish across the island, has called for a proactive approach to tackle the issue.
‘Fly-tipping is an increasing problem, not just on beaches’, he said.
‘We believe the best solution is to enforce serious penalties to act as a deterrent.’
Mr Dale also advocates for a system where disposal fees are incorporated into the purchase price of appliances.
‘If the disposal cost is paid upfront at the point of purchase, there would be no reason for fly-tipping’, he explained.
‘Enforcing hefty fines for offenders and raising awareness of the environmental damage caused by such actions could significantly reduce the problem.’
He emphasised the importance of protecting the island's UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status, urging authorities to take a strong stance against fly-tipping.
It comes as Malew Parish Commissioners are asking residents for information about three abandoned Christmas trees in the commissioners car park near Rushen Abbey in Ballasalla.
The local authority is warning residents that people caught fly tipping can face a fine of up to £2,500.
Reports of fly tipping or littering should be made to your local authority or police headquarters on 631212.