The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Fairly cloudy with a risk of the odd isolated shower passing over, moderate to fresh westerly winds easing this afternoon as some sunny intervals try to break through, with a top temperature reaching 18°C.
Generally dry with sunny spells tomorrow, moderate westerly winds backing southwest through the day, and a maximum temperature reaching 18°C again.
Outlook
Sunny spells at first on Friday, then turning cloudy ahead of rain arriving in the afternoon, turning heavy at times. Moderate southerly winds backing to a strong south-easterly as the rain arrives.
Remaining unsettled over the weekend with sunshine and showers.
Sunrise: 5:01am
Sunset: 9:47pm