The Livsey family, who live in Ballabrooie Way, Douglas, have once again created a winter wonderland in their garden.
The family – Barbara, Ray and their son David Livsey, with grandparents John and Ann Davidson – have done a big Christmas lights display for more than 10 years, a tradition which they carried on when they moved from Onchan a few years ago.
The family has a donation bucket where the money will be going to Kensington Youth Arts Centre for National Theatre Connections IOM Group 2023.
The donations will fund the group’s trip to York in April where they will be performing the play ‘Innocent Creatures’ at the York Royal Theatre.
Barbara Livsey said: ‘We have always used our Christmas lights to raise money for charity.
‘We usually choose different charities. This year we chose the connections group, as last year my son took part in the youth theatre and they won.
‘He is taking part again this year and we thought it would be nice to help fund the trip to York for the kids, as it is a great opportunity for them.’
Alongside the Christmas lights, the family have reindeer food, and Christmas gifts, which includes crocheted gifts handmade by Barbara’s mum, Ann, and Christmas decorations.
In addition, the family does a daily advent draw, where there is a question people can answer, with a chance to win a prize.
It took the family two days to get all the lights out.
Barbara said: ‘Luckily this year, my son who is 15 and his school friends were around to help us with the lights due to the teachers’ strikes.
She added: ‘We enjoy doing it because I think it is all about spreading festive cheer, and it is lovely seeing and hearing the children’s reactions.’