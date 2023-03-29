The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Overcast and damp to start with the ongoing risk of coastal mist and fog at times.
Band of rain that may be heavy at times early this afternoon, clearing in the evening.
Fresh to strong southerly wind and a maximum temperature of 11°C.
Mainly dry tomorrow with variable cloud to start then sunny intervals developing. Small risk of isolated showers later in the day. Moderate to fresh southerly wind and feeling rather warm in the sunshine, top temperature 13°C.
Outlook
Outbreaks of rain on Friday becoming lighter and patchier with bright or sunny intervals possibly developing. Fresh east or northeast wind decreasing later, highest temperature 13°C.
Sunrise: 7:00am
Sunset: 7:48pm