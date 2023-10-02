The mother of Jamie Barrow has paid tribute to her son on social media after a body was recovered from the sea on Saturday.
The Ramsey lifeboat team were dispatched to recover a body off the coast of Ramsey on Saturday afternoon, with the Isle of Man Constabulary later releasing a statement which confirmed they believed the body to be that of Jamie Barrow, who had been missing for just under a fortnight.
On a post on social media, Jamie's mum Valerie Nelson seemingly confirms that it was her son who was found.
She wrote: 'After taking a couple of days to digest our tragic news and to try and respond personally to the hundreds of messages I’ve had, I would now like to thank the residents of the island and further afield for the love, help and outstanding support they have given to me and my family during the last fortnight.
'With regards to my beautiful son who I will not see again in this lifetime at least, I hold him dear to my heart and always will.
'I cried for days and will cry often but I know my boy would not wish that for me. You could not find a kinder and more generous person.
'I would like to thank the general public for taking this tragic event into their hearts and sending us messages of love and support. The island community stands together in such times and it is overwhelming.'