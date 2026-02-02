January experienced colder, wetter and windier conditions than average.
This is according to the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office, who confirmed in its monthly weather summary that the year opened in similar fashion to the start of 2025.
The year began with notably cold conditions, as snow, ice and wintry showers affected the area during the opening days of the month - temperatures remained slightly below seasonal norms overall, while rainfall and wind levels were higher than average.
The mean 24-hour temperature for January was recorded at 6.1°C, around 0.3°C below the long-term 1991-2020 average. The coldest day occurred on January 4, when daytime temperatures peaked at only 4.1°C.
Overnight into the following morning, temperatures fell to a minimum of -1.4°C, with grass temperatures dropping as low as -6.0°C - leading to persistent icy surfaces in some areas.
A brief milder period was recorded mid-month, with the highest temperature 11.0°C on January 11.
Rainfall totals for the month reached 125.4 millimetres, approximately 50% higher than the long-term average.
New Year’s Day proved to be the wettest day of the month, with 17.2 millimetres of rain recorded.
In addition to rainfall, sleet, snow and hail were observed during the first five days of January, contributing to challenging early winter conditions.
Despite the unsettled weather, sunshine levels were slightly above average. A total of 60.4 hours of sunshine was recorded during the month, with the brightest day occurring on January 19, when 6.2 hours of sunshine were logged.
Wind speeds were also higher than normal. The mean wind speed for January was 16.7 knots, marginally above average.
Easterly winds were particularly frequent, notably during Storm Chandra on January 27. Gusts during the storm reached up to 58 knots, or 67 miles per hour, at Ronaldsway.