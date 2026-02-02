A yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued for parts of the Isle of Man, with adverse conditions expected to affect several promenades and coastal roads from Monday morning.
The warning comes into force at 9.45am on Monday, February 2, and will remain in place until 2am on Tuesday, February 3.
Areas likely to be affected include Douglas Promenade, Laxey and Ramsey promenades, the western part of Shore Road in Rushen, and, to a lesser extent, Castletown Promenade.
According to the forecast, fresh or strong easterly winds are expected to create a choppy sea, leading to slight overtopping of water and some debris onto windward roads and promenades.
The greatest impact is expected around the times of high tide on Monday at approximately 11.45am, and again overnight at around 12.05am.
Forecasters have also warned that unsettled conditions are likely to continue beyond the current warning period.
With fresh or strong east to south-east winds forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, combined with fairly large high tides, further coastal overtopping warnings may be issued for the same areas.