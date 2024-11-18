A JCB digger was seized over the weekend after not being taxed for seven years.
The vehicle was being used for agricultural purposes but the police have warned that any vehicle using a public road needs to be taxed.
Last week, Isle of Man Constabulary relaunched Operation Uplift which sees officers step up checks on the road worthiness of vehicles and driving behaviour on Douglas roads.
Not everyone found with defects will be fined or have their vehicles seized. Instead, they maybe issued with reactivation notices which impels them to fix the issues within a certain time.
The operation was first launched in February and has now resumed in time for winter. As well as clamping down on poor driving, officers are also checking tyres, brakes, lights and ensuing they vehicles are taxed and insured.
In relation to the JCB seizure, the force said: ‘This vehicle has just been seized having been driven around without tax for seven years, apparently they didn't get a letter to remind them.
‘Agricultural vehicles still require road tax if used on a public road. If you are the owner of agricultural vehicles, please check they are legal for use on our road.’
Teams were out last Monday during which one car was seized as unroadworthy, one vehicle had expired tax and 15 defect rectification notices were issued. A total of 16 drivers were also asked to produce their documents.
Officers were out again on Thursday which saw one vehicle seized for having no insurance and one fixed penalty issued. There were a total of 38 vehicles stopped with 15 rectification notices issued. A total of 27 drivers were asked to produce documents.
The force provided an update on Monday and also issued a tip for motorists.
They said: ‘Make sure you're insured. It's the drivers responsibility to check the vehicle is insured before they step foot in a vehicle. Thursdays operation saw us seize a vehicle for being uninsured.
‘Trivial? Absolutely not. If you get hit by someone who isn't insured, experience tells us they'll drive on by. This leaves you out of pocket.’
The force spokesman added: ‘The operation is multiagency, involving officers from the roads policing unit, local neighbourhood policing teams, vehicle examiners from the test centre, and customs officers.
‘The message is simple, check your vehicles / documents. Don't become an Operation Uplift statistic! Let's keep our roads safe and reduce those killed or seriously injured on them!’
Operation Uplift will continue throughout the winter period.