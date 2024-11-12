Police insist an operation launched this week to tackle vehicles which could be in a dangerous condition on the roads is not a way to swell its Christmas party coffers.
Operation Uplift began this week which will see officers step up checks on the road worthiness of vehicles and driving behaviour on Douglas roads.
The operation was first launched in February and has now resumed in time for winter. As well as clamping down on poor driving, officers are also checking tyres, brakes, lights and ensuing they vehicles are taxed and insured.
After the first day, an Isle of Man Constabulary spokesman said: ‘This evening (Monday) saw Operation Uplift resume in the Douglas area. Operation Uplift was first launched in February 2024 to send a message that Roadworthiness checks can and will happen all year round.
‘Despite the comments often made, the fines don't go to our Xmas party (or us at all) and we mostly choose defect rectification notices (not a fine) to deal with offences, so if anything it costs more to run these operations than any money generated by fines.’
On the first day (Monday) one car was seized as unroadworthy, one vehicle had expired tax and 15 defect rectification notices were issued. A total of 16 drivers were also asked to produce their documents.
The force spokesman added: ‘The operation is multiagency, involving officers from the roads policing unit, local neighbourhood policing teams, vehicle examiners from the test centre, and customs officers.
‘The message is simple, check your vehicles / documents. Don't become an Operation Uplift statistic! Let's keep our roads safe and reduce those killed or seriously injured on them!’