Jessica Li’s excellent run comes to an end at Commonwealth Games
Subscribe newsletter
Jessica Li’s excellent run of form at the Commonwealth Games was ended by a former medallist at the last 16 stage on Friday evening.
Competing in the women’s singles badminton competition at the NEC in Birmingham, the 24-year-old had beaten Zambia’s Elizabeth Chipeleme in the round of 64 on Wednesday afternoon with a 2-0 (21-15, 21-8) success.
She then produced another impressive performance in the next round against Sabrina Charllene Scott of Barbados, again winning 2-0 (21-10, 21-15).
The draw for the last 16 pitted her against Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour, a Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medallist, therefore it was always likely to be a tough game.
But Li produced a determined and battling performance throughout the contest, forcing her opponent to dig deep.
Despite her best efforts though, it was the Scottish player who won the first game 21-8.
Once again, Li regrouped and pushed Gilmour hard in the second game, enjoying some impressive rallies and delivering some excellent shots across the court - much to the delight of the watching Manx faithful, which included Chief Minister Alf Cannan and Julie Edge MHK.
But Gilmour’s experience eventually told and the Scottish player won the second game 21-12 to seal a 2-0 success to progress through to the quarter-finals.
Reaction to follow.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |