Jewellery from four thousand years ago declared treasure
A rare set of 4,000-year-old Bronze Age jewellery that was discovered in the Isle of Man has been officially declared treasure before going on display.
The discovery was made during a planned archeological excavation at Berk Farm near Kirk Michael and consists of a complete necklace and bracelet.
Made up of 122 jet beads, the jewellery was part of a burial site unearthed during the Round Mounds of the Isle of Man project, supported by Manx National Heritage, and also contained some ‘highly significant’ female bones in delicate condition.
Allison Fox, curator for archaeology for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘This really is an astonishing find.
‘These are the very personal belongings of someone who was buried 4,000 years ago.
‘We are very grateful to the excavation team for sharing their interpretation of the site with us and to Dr Alison Sheridan, retired curator at National Museums Scotland, for sharing her expertise on these particular artefacts.
‘And a special thank you to the landowners of Berk Farm, Robert and Anne Cannell, who have been so supportive and enthusiastic.’
The craft of the beads which make up the pieces was of high quality and ‘very difficult’ to create due to the delicate nature of jet as a material according to Andy Johnson, the field archeologist and inspector of ancient monuments for Manx National Heritage.
He explained that the nature of the grave site and the inclusion of such quality objects mean it is likely the burial was of someone of significance.
Some of the beads are now displayed at the Manx Museum.
