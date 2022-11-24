This year’s Prime Stock Show also saw the presentation of the Manx National Farmers’ Union ‘farmers bench’ at Central Marts.
The bench is an initiative by the Manx NFU’s marketing, business and education chairman, Ray Craine, and is a tribute to the work of the late John Harris and John Bregazzi in their roles at the board of agriculture.
Manx NFU general secretary, Sarah Comish, said: ‘John Bregazzi was agricultural advisor and director at Knockaloe Experimental Farm from 1964 to 1994.
‘John Harris was chief agricultural advisor from 1969 to 1992.
‘Advisors and friends to all farmers, their great contribution to Manx agriculture will never be forgotten.’
The families of Mr Harris and Mr Bregazzi attended the show to present the bench to the farming community, alongside Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer. Sarah added: ‘The bench will be in place at Knockaloe mart through the winter and on display on the Manx NFU stand at the summer agricultural shows.’