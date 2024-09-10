The Friends of Onchan's Heritage will host an illustrated talk on Manx Tholtans tomorrow night (Wednesday, September 11) at 7:30pm.
The event, open to both members and non-members, will take place at the Village Hall on Royal Avenue in Onchan and is expected to draw a significant audience.
The talk will be led by Ray Kelly, a renowned author and expert on tholtans.
For those that don’t know, tholtans are abandoned dwellings that are scattered throughout the Manx countryside.
Often in remote locations, they offer us a tangible link to the simpler lives of our ancestors.
Ray has authored three volumes on the subject and is well-known for his engaging YouTube videos and continuous stories on Facebook.
He estimates that when he started visiting tholtans there were around 400 sites, now he is concerned that perhaps half that number remain. His presentation will offer an insight into the remote and often harsh conditions faced by families who once lived in these now-disappearing homes. Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non-members, with refreshments included.
Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a cup of tea while discussing the island’s rich heritage.
To find out more about tholtans and where you can visit them on the Isle of Man, visit the Facebook group ‘Manx Tholtans’ HERE.