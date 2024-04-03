The Speaker for the House of Keys recently met up with Commonwealth representatives at a summit meeting at the Palace of Westminster.
Juan Watterson joined attendees from Australia, Bangladesh, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Cameroon, Canada, and many others.
Hosted by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the meeting was held on Commonwealth Day and the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth. It was also followed by a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) special meeting at Speaker’s House.
The event also gave the opportunity to mix with UK Members of Parliament from the Commons and Lords, lay a wreath at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates, as well as meet with institutions of the Commonwealth with Secretary-General Baroness Scotland.
Mr Watterson said: ‘This event was a useful opportunity to explain our constitutional position to MPs and other speakers from around the Commonwealth.
‘The debates and votes on beneficial ownership in the past serve as a salutary lesson that we need to constantly remind UK parliamentarians of our special relationship with the UK.’