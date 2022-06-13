Jubilee emblem designer works with Isle of Man Post Office

The student who designed the logo for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee visited the island to work with Isle of Man Post Office.

Edward Roberts, from Southwell in Nottinghamshire, signed a limited run of 150 specially-produced Platinum Jubilee envelopes celebrating the jubilee that feature the emblem he designed as part of a competition.

It was run by the Victoria & Albert museum with Buckingham Palace and Mr Roberts’s purple and white design was chosen as the winning entry.

The envelopes he signed are in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to plant trees in the island.

The Post Office’s general manager of stamps and coins Maxine Cannon explained they will make for highly collectable items long after the celebrations have ended.

The 20-year-old said: ‘It brings me great pride seeing the emblem in use during the celebrations and to see it on a whole range of products and in different locations. It was nice to see the variety of uses.

‘I wanted it to be scalable so seeing it work on the side of a London bus all the way down to the side of a chocolate bar was great. It was nice to see what I had in mind at the start of the competition and what I entered come into reality.’

Having not been to the Isle of Man before, Mr Roberts spent a few days in the island to watch the TT races.

Mrs Cannon said: ‘We are extremely grateful for his time and support of our Platinum Jubilee Collection.

‘The envelopes have different postmarks, one for each of the key events of the Jubilee weekend, two of which Edward and his family attended at the invitation of the Lord Chamberlain.

‘Edward and his friend Harry came to the island to experience first hand the TT races and thanks go to the race office, who made them feel very welcome, they take back memories, which I’m sure will sow seeds as their careers progress in graphic design for Edward and industrial design for Harry - both of whom are about to start interns with leading companies in their chosen fields.’

During the Jubilee weekend he went to London for the celebrations, attending the concert at Buckingham Palace.

‘It was really, really lovely, a special experience, I’m sure I’ll remember it forever,’ Mr Roberts said.