An event which looks to introduce children to the world of jazz is set to take place in St John’s on Sunday.
Organised by Manx Family Concerts, the event will be held at 1pm and 3pm at St John’s Methodist Church Hall.
The focus of the event will be on the ‘magic’ of the saxophone family – from the soprano, alto and the baritone sax – with acclaimed saxophonist Mike Divers joining up to perform.
Manx Family Concerts director Heather Daykin said: ‘There’s nothing better than to spend an afternoon of creative quality time with the whole family by playing and listening to music.
‘We are very excited to be joined this weekend by Mike to venture into the captivating and colourful world of Jazz through the instruments of the saxophone family.
‘There will be the chance for everyone to express themselves and get engaged with the music, while it’s also a wonderful opportunity to give children the chance to hear and explore live instruments up close.
‘It really will be a lot of fun for all ages with opportunities to get involved, and an array of well-known classics and rare gems, all in a relaxed environment to make it an engaging experience for all the family.’
Manx Family Concerts was formed to work with musicians from across the island to showcase a wide range of instruments. The concerts are designed to ‘allow children’s imaginations to take flight, fascinate and inspire’.
A spokesperson from the company said: ‘We look to provide more accessible and family-friendly experiences for children, offering opportunities for engagement with both music and storytelling.
‘Developing coordination, self-confidence and awareness for children of all ages, everyone is encouraged to take part.’
Future concerts include ‘Meg and Mog’ on November 3 (at King William’s College in Castletown) and ‘The Gruffalo’s Child’ on December 14 (at St Paul’s Church Hall in Ramsey).