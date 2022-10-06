Jury still out on Manslaughter case
Gary Skelding (Skelding Family )
The jurors in the trial of Stuart Phillips have been sent home for the day after failing to reach a verdict on the first day of deliberations.
Mr Phillips stands accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Gary Skelding, 56, who died after scaffolding collapsed, causing fireboards (plasterboard) to fall on him at King William’s College.
Mr Phillips denies the charge.
Both men were working for Stuart Clague Services (SCS) renovating the science block at the time of Mr Skelding’s death.
The presentation of evidence finished yesterday (Wednesday, October 5) and Deemster Sandeep Kainth sent the jury for deliberation today.
The court will resume at 10am tomorrow (Friday, October 7).