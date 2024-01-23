Julie Edge will be making a statement on the Southern swimming pool.
It comes after her department recommended for the southern pool to close purely on financial grounds.
But last week Speaker of the House, Juan Watterson, presented a 'survival plan' in a meeting held with MHKs, MLCs, and Commissioners last week.
Mr Watterson's plan was based on the subvention staying at the same level in previous years, and using data from the Pool’s budget projections. It was agreed by the Local Authority members that they would broadly support the survival plan.
Douglas North MHK, David Ashford will ask the Chair of the Office of Fair Trading (OFT), Tim Glover, how many people the Office is aware of who are in dispute with Island Energy Group over their bill; and how many of them are facing disconnections as a result.
In November, the company disconnected the gas supply of 30 customers, and was set to disconnect a further 90 customers who had fallen into arrears.
But following conversations with the Office for Fair Trading, the company agreed to a short pause in the disconnection programme, as it reviewed each case individually. Isle of Man Energy confirmed earlier this month that it would restart its disconnection programme.