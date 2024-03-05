Drew and Keoghan have both made it onto a list of the ‘top 100 bartenders across the whole of Great Britain’ as part of the competition - which organisers have described as the ‘first national cocktail festival which reaches all corners of the UK.’ The contest, which runs between March 9 and April 30 this year, will see each participating bartender craft a selection of at least three limited edition cocktails which customers can try as part of the festival. Judges will be visiting the Kiki Lounge, as well all other participating venues, to try out each cocktail, using that taste test to whittle down the 100 strong-shortlist into a list of top 20 bartenders. The top 20 will then take part in the grand final of the competition for the chance to represent the UK at the World Class global finals in Shanghai, China later this year.