‘We of course care a lot about what we serve inside the glass, that goes without saying, but we feel our particular niche is excelling at everything else outside the glass; namely the level of hospitality we provide our guests.’ The tour is sponsored by Del Maguey Mezcal, a Mexican spirit that is used in Kiki’s own ‘Juan Picante’, a kind of spicy and herbaceous margarita which also features Staarvey Farm herbs.