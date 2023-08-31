One of the island’s top night-time venues is on the move to a new home.
Kiki Lounge, which was established on Loch Promenade, Douglas, in November 2020, is due to close at the end of the month.
Extra Fancy’s Jamie Lewis and Drew Fleming, who run it, will be opening a new Kiki Lounge on Douglas’s North Quay in the former home of JC’s and, before that, Da Vinci’s.
Kiki Lounge will serve food for the first time in its new venue.
Mr Lewis said: ‘It’s not just about moving—it’s about evolving. Kiki Lounge isn’t just passing through, we’re here to stay. This exciting transition to 32 North Quay is not merely an expansion, it’s an elevation of everything Kiki represents.
‘We couldn’t be more thrilled to embark on this next chapter and share it with the incredible community that has shaped us.’
The kitchen, he said, would allow Kiki to offer ‘new and innovative’ foods.
The new Kiki’s planned opened date is Wednesday, October 18, pending licensing approval.
The new venue will mean Kiki can offer outdoor seating on the quay and the layout, over two floors, enables the business to cater for more parties.
Last orders will be called on Loch Promenade on Saturday, September 30.