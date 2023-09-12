A wonderful display of confectionery, produce and crafts were on show at the Michael Horticulture and Produce Show.
Held at Michael Primary School, the annual show was opened this year by long serving and recently retired post mistress of Kirk Michael Post Office, Sue Moore.
Those attending enjoyed plenty of afternoon tea and homemade cakes throughout the afternoon, with donations being made to Michael School and Wish Upon A Dream, a charity that helps very ill children.
Some of the winners at this year’s event include Nesta Bailey, who won the Maylin Maberry for her fudge.
Averil Muller won the Anna Kennaugh cup for her plain bonnag.
The Tommy Barker Cup was awarded to Adam Horne for best victoria sponge cake made by a man.
Eileen Curphy won the George and Winnie Foss Cup for her pickled onions.
Shirley Harper won the Edith and Billy Lowe cup for the best flowering plant.
The best exhibit in the show was Ann Barron for her delicious looking chocolate cake.
The Alf Reynolds Cup for best sweet peas was awarded to Barbara Lawrence.
The best vegetable in the show was given to Claire and Mike Walker, who were awarded the George and Belle Kieg Cup.
Organisers of the event said that thanks go to everyone who made the show a success.