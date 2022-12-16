The local authority is draining the boating lake in Onchan Park for safety reasons.
It follows a tragedy in Solihull in which four children died after falling into a frozen lake.
Clerk to Onchan Commissioners Ross Phillips said: ‘We have commenced emptying the boating pool to reduce the risk of an accident, but due to the current prolonged inclement weather it is taking a long time for the water to leave the pool, and there will still be risk of ice in the bottom of the pool once it empties.
‘Members of the public are also advised to be aware of the advice already publicly provided by the police and the Royal Life Saving Society.’
The authority has also placed warning signage around the perimeter of the lake.