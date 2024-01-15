A 33-year-old man who drove under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, has been put on probation for a year.
Darren Noel Dooley admitted the offence and was also banned from driving for two years.
They reported that he had contracted pupils and that he was acting irrationally.
Officers left but then, a short time later, saw Dooley driving a Land Rover on Groves Road.
They subsequently stopped him and a drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where a blood sample was taken and sent for analysis.
This later produced a result of 404 for benzoylecgonine.
The legal limit is 50.
On June 7, Dooley was again stopped by police, while driving a Ford Transit on Cooil Road.
The vehicle was found to have numerous defects and was subsequently seized.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of probation as the most suitable sentence.
Mr Rodgers said that his client had not driven for two months as part of his bail conditions, and asked for this to be taken into account when his ban was issued.
Mr Rodgers said that, although the reading was high, there had been no suggestion of poor driving.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Dooley to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £250 within seven days.