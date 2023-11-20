A Ramsey woman who refused to provide a blood sample has been fined £1,500 and banned from driving for five years.
Jayne Lisa Thompson was due to face a trial on November 17 after denying the charge, but on Thursday (November 9) changed her plea to guilty.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the 53-year-old to take an extended test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course at the end of her ban.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £500, due to work done in preparation for the trial.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that, on January 13 at 6.15pm, police received a report of a car being driven with no lights on, at a roundabout at Noble’s Hospital.
Officers stopped Thompson, who was in a Land Rover, and described her as slurring her words and having glazed eyes.
A roadside breathalyser test produced a result of zero and she told officers that she had taken diazepam which was prescribed to her.
She was taken to police headquarters where she signed a consent form to give a sample of blood.
However, once she was brought into the medical room she refused to have a sample taken.
She was warned on a number of occasions that it was an offence but continued to refuse, saying: ‘Ok, I said I would have it but I just want to go home.’
Defence advocate Michael Jelski submitted a psychiatric report to the court and said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
He said: ‘There was an element of confusion at the police station.
‘Ms Thompson has been assessed by the doctor and spoke to the duty advocate.
‘She has consented to give a sample but when they have proceeded to the room she hasn’t given it.
‘She saw the duty advocate again, and the advocate agreed to come with her to give the sample, but the police decided she’d had the opportunity.’
Mr Jelski said that Thompson had denied the offence in February, but there had then been a delay in getting her medical records which had dragged on, and her plea had been changed once all enquiries had been completed.
The advocate said that his client had considerable difficulties and was being supported by mental health services.
‘She maintains she hadn’t taken anything other than her prescribed medication,’ said Mr Jelski.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Thompson that a shorter ban would have been likely if she had given the sample, as the failure to provide offence carries a mandatory five-year ban.
The defendant, who lives at Brookhill Road, will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.