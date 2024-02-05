People queued for hours to ensure they got a ticket to the island’s biggest annual concert.
The Conister Bank Young Farmers Concert returns to the Gaiety Theatre in March, and once again tickets sold rapily from the Sea Terminal.
The concert takes place on March 7, 8 and 9 this year and performances are staged by members of the island’s four Young Farmers’ Clubs.
This year the concerts are sponsored by Conister Bank and ‘fuelled’ by Isle of Man Creamery.
Bryony Kneale, Isle of Man Young Farmers secretary, said: ‘I can say the ticket sales went really well on Saturday morning with dedicated supporters starting to queue from before 9pm the night before by waiting in their cars until the terminal building opened at 4am!
‘A group of us from the Federation served tea, coffee and toast to those in the queue until Costa opened at 7am!
‘We were overwhelmed once again by the support and the number of people who came down to get in line.
‘The queue was from the Welcome Centre all the way down to the end of the baggage carousel!’
The Young Farmers still have a few advertising slots in the concert programme, if anyone/businesses are interested in a half or full page they can get in touch with Bryony on 417705.