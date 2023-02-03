The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Mostly dry but largely cloudy, just a few spots of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures 11°C, with the moderate to fresh southwest wind falling light during the afternoon.
Sunrise: 8:03am
Sunset: 5:03pm
Outlook
Another fairly cloudy day on Saturday with a few outbreaks of rain possible during the afternoon.
The moderate to fresh southwest wind will turn to the northwest later in the day as the rain clears, with top temperature around 10°C. Turning cold overnight with a risk of frost or ice forming.
A frosty start on Sunday, then fine with sunny spells.