Anyone intending to enter this year’s Parish Walk has until tomorrow evening (Wednesday) to submit their application at the reduced rate.
Until January 31, customers can reduce the price of the entry fee from £40 to £35, making it ‘even more accessible to participate in the iconic event’ which takes place on Saturday, June 22.
A spokesperson from Manx Telecom said: ‘The Parish Walk, known for its challenging yet scenic course that spans the Isle of Man’s captivating landscapes, has become a celebrated tradition, attracting participants from all walks of life.
‘Manx Telecom, a proud supporter of this remarkable event, is delighted to extend this limited time offer to its valued mobile customers.’
Participants are encouraged to make the most of this offer because of the price of entry increasing to £50 on March 31.
The spokesperson continued: ‘Seizing the opportunity to register now not only ensures a discounted entry fee but also guarantees a spot in this renowned walking event before the upcoming price adjustment.
‘Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of the Parish Walk at a reduced rate, courtesy of Manx Telecom.’
Dean Morgan and Lorna Gleave were the respective first-time winners of the Parish Walk in June last year.
Morgan finished the 85 miles in a time of 15 hours, 27 minutes and three seconds, while Gleave stopped the clock at 17:27.31.
A total of 1,029 people started last year’s event, including the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, which began at the NSC track at 8am.
To register for this year’s event and take advantage of the Manx Telecom discount, you can visit the official Parish Walk website at www.parishwalk.com