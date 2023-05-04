The Institute of Directors Isle of Man (IoD) are inviting nominations and entries for the 2023 Isle of Man Director of the Year Awards, sponsored by Lloyds Bank International.
The prestigious awards recognise the broad spectrum of leadership talent, success, and achievement in the Isle of Man. The awards are free to enter and are open to any directors based in the island, even if they are not currently linked to the IoD in any way.
IoD Isle of Man chair, Jennifer Houghton, said: ‘The awards are a celebration of leadership and success across our business and third sector communities. They also recognise good governance and other attributes such as accountability and the ability to inspire a team. The 2022 awards proved to be our most successful to date, both in terms of the quality and quantity of the submissions and in the demand to attend the gala awards evening.’
The 2023 awards feature eight categories in which local directors can be recognised: Large Business, SME, Start-up, Young Director, Non-Executive Director, Sustainability, Third Sector and Family business.
Matt Beresford, island director (Isle of Man), Lloyds Bank International said: ‘Lloyds Bank International is proud to be the gold sponsor for the Isle of Man Director of the Year Awards 2023. The island is fortunate enough to have a wide breadth of quality directors within its business community and we are delighted to support IoD Isle of Man in recognising them and their achievements across 2023.’
Candidates may either be nominated or can submit an entry on their own behalf. The deadline for completed entries is midnight on July 14.
Full details on the criteria for each category and submitting an entry or nomination can be found at https://directoroftheyear.awardsplatform.com/ or by contacting Rachel McKenna, executive officer, IoD Isle of Man at [email protected]
The award winners will be announced at a special gala dinner being hosted by IoD Isle of Man at The Comis Hotel, Mount Murray, on Friday October 6..