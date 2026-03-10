A new community initiative designed to support women through pregnancy and early motherhood has been launched in the island.
The Mama Hub, founded by Hayley Garrett and Vanessa Egisto, aims to create a welcoming space where women can connect, learn, and access expert guidance during the early stages of parenthood.
Regular gatherings will take place at The Sensory Hub Isle of Man, located at The Roundhouse in Braddan.
The sessions are designed for pregnant women, new mothers and those navigating life with young children.
Each event will feature an expert guest speaker offering advice and practical information related to pregnancy, postnatal wellbeing, and early parenting.
Alongside the educational talks, attendees will also have the chance to ask questions, enjoy brunch, and spend time connecting with other mothers in a relaxed and supportive setting.
Speaking about the launch, the founders said they share a vision of creating a nurturing community for women during what can be one of the most transformative, and sometimes overwhelming, periods of life.
‘As mothers of young children ourselves, we understand how life-changing the early years of motherhood can be,’ they said.
‘We wanted to create a space where women can come together, learn from trusted experts, and feel supported by others going through the same journey.’
The first Mama Hub event is scheduled for Sunday, April 12 and will feature guest speaker Sanchia Newman, founder of The Pelvic Health Project.
She will speak about pelvic health during pregnancy and recovery after birth.
Organisers hope the initiative will not only provide valuable education but also help tackle the isolation many women experience in early motherhood by fostering friendship and a strong sense of community.
Further events, guest speakers and prenatal courses are to be announced in the coming months, with booking details shared through The Mama Hub’s social media channels.