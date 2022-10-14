Laxey Wheel reopened after restoration work
The official re-opening of the Laxey Wheel following major conservation work - pictured is Lady Philippa Lorimer, who restarted the water flow
The Laxey Wheel was re-opened on Wednesday after restoration work was completed on the landmark structure.
The ceremony was officiated by Lady Philippa Lorimer who attended with Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
Lady Lorimer said: ‘I am sure that Lady Isabella would have been delighted that, after the mines had closed, this iconic wheel would kept turning in its new role as an iconic heritage site.’
Representatives of Manx National Heritage, which currently maintains the wheel, were also in attendance.
Connie Lovel, executive director of MNH, said: ‘It was a proud and emotional moment when Lady Lorimer started the wheel turning, entering a new chapter in the history, and the future, of the Great Laxey Wheel.
‘The absence of the Laxey Wheel turning has perhaps reminded many people of her uniqueness and immense importance to the Isle of Man.
‘This is not just as an iconic landmark and an intrinsic part of our history and heritage, but it also makes you appreciate the significant contribution she makes to today’s visitor economy and the enormous pleasure she brings to all who visit, from near or far.
‘One person’s ordinary is another person’s extra-ordinary and visitors find our heritage, in particular the Lady Isabella, very extra-ordinary.’
‘Lady Isabella’ stopped turning two years ago and work began in January of this year to renovate parts of the structure.
The Laxey Wheel was first opened by Lady Isabella Hope in 1854.
It was used to drive a set of pumps which would bring water that had flooded the lower levels of the mine up until the mines closed in 1929.
