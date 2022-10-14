Laxey Wheel resumes operation after restoration work is completed

By Liam Grimley  
Friday 14th October 2022 9:17 am
The Laxey Wheel is one of the historic tourist attractions run by Manx National Heritage ()

The Laxey Wheel has reopened following a major restoration project.

Lady Lorimer officiated the ceremony along with Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer on Wednesday, October 12.

Manx National Heritage, who now have the responsibility of ‘Lady Isabella’, were also in attendance to oversee the first official turning of the Laxey Wheel in two years.

Executive Director of Manx National Heritage, Connie Lovel, said: ‘It was a proud and emotional moment when Lady Lorimer MBE started the wheel turning, entering a new chapter in the history, and the future, of the Great Laxey Wheel.

‘The absence of the Laxey Wheel turning has reminded many people of her uniqueness and immense importance to the Isle of Man, not just as an iconic landmark and an intrinsic part of our history and heritage, but also appreciating the significant contribution she makes to today’s visitor economy and the enormous pleasure she brings to all who visit.’

