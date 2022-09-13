Learn about career in space at Love Tech event on Thursday
Subscribe newsletter
Island students who are interested in a career in the space industry are being invited to an event at Ballakermeen school in Douglas on Thursday afternoon.
Run by charity Love Tech in collaboration with Manx space company ManSat, the event will take place in the high school’s theatre between 4.30 and 6.30pm.
A spokesperson for Love Tech, which was set up to inspire girls and young women to consider a career in science, technology, engineering and maths, said: ‘You can learn more about the diverse career opportunities available in the space industry and hear from a panel of industry professionals.
‘You can also find out more about ManSat’s bursary scheme.’
There is also an opportunity to win a signed copy of Nicole Stott’s book about life as a NASA astronaut. Nicole is married to Manxman Chris Stott who is executive chairman of ManSat.
This event is suitable for students aged 14 and over, but anyone is welcome to join.
Tickets are free via Eventbrite.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |