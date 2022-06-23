Learn Manx and beach clean along the way

Weathwer pictures west coast looking north from Peel and Peel beach and Peel Castle. ( IOM Newspapers. )

Beach Buddies are teaming up with Culture Vannin for a special beach clean this weekend.

The two organisations will be joining forces on Sunday morning (June 26) at 10.30am in Peel.

Volunteers should meet at the swing bridge, where they can then choose to go in various directions, including Peel beach, the headlands, Fenella Beach, Peel Castle, Peel Hill or the old swimming pool.

There will be a number of Manx speakers there on the day, including Ruth Keggin Gell, Culture Vannin’s Manx Language Development Officer, who - along with her colleagues - will offer the chance to learn little bits of the Manx language in a very informal and friendly way.

There’s no commitment - you can join in if you would like to.